‘A compulsive, racist and sexist liar’ - Luis Rubiales absolutely slammed by his own uncle as disgraced former RFEF president faces potential jail time for Jenni Hermoso kiss SpainJennifer HermosoWomen's footballWorld Cup

Luis Rubiales has been labelled a "compulsive, racist and sexist liar" by his uncle after the World Cup 'kissgate' scandal that could see him jailed.