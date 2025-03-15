Luis Enrique pleas with PSG fans as clash with fierce rivals Marseille in danger of being called off over fear of homophobic chants
Luis Enrique has urged Paris Saint-Germain's fans to be respectful amid fears their game versus Marseille could be suspended due to homophobic chants.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- PSG to host top-of-the-table clash against Marseille
- Authorities fear impact of 'discriminatory chants'
- Match could be suspended if tensions rise between fans