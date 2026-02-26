Luis Enrique issues warning to Chelsea and Barcelona as PSG boss insists Champions League holders are ready for any team

Luis Enrique further reinforced his bullish stance, making it clear that the identity of their next opponent is irrelevant to their trophy ambitions. "We are ready to play any team, we are ready to play in any competition. And what we are trying to do is always the same," he told reporters. The Spaniard is adamant that the capital club will not change their philosophy or lower their expectations, regardless of the hurdles placed in their path during the final months of the season.

The PSG boss also touched upon the physical toll this unique season has taken on all major European clubs, suggesting that squad depth will be the deciding factor in the rounds to come. "It is a particular season because all the teams have had many injuries. For us it is very clear, and it is not an excuse, but it is important to have all the players available," Enrique explained. He knows that having a fully fit squad will be essential if they are to successfully defend their crown against the elite of the Premier League and La Liga.