Luis Enrique 'blocks' Netflix as PSG documentary chaos erupts over Lucas Chevalier and Illya Zabarnyi concerns

Enrique is no stranger to self-marketing - having produced his own revealing documentary series in the past. Despite his personal comfort with the cameras, he believes he can withstand such pressure, while his squad may not, as he considers it "complicated to win with a documentary that goes inside the players' lives to expose problems and high-stakes issues", according to the producer's analysis in L’Equipe. The producer continued: "He didn't want this to add worries to their minds, or to put more pressure on the likes of Lucas Chevalier, Illya Zabarnyi, or Bradley Barcola during a year when Paris is attempting to secure their second consecutive European title."