AFP
Luis Enrique credits Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele's brilliance after stunning PSG cameo
The Barcelona connection and tactical intelligence
Dembele proved to be the difference-maker for PSG during their Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg this Saturday. Despite starting on the bench, the French international turned the game on its head with a decisive cameo that included both a goal and an assist. Enrique was particularly keen to highlight Dembele's footballing background, specifically his time spent in Catalonia. According to the PSG coach, the winger’s ability to read the game and adapt to different tactical requirements stems directly from his experience at the Blaugrana.
"He has been in the best school of football, which is FC Barcelona. In his way of playing, he already knew everything. Every time you have the opportunity to see a Barca player, he adapts to what I like in football. He understands perfectly if he must be wide or in the axis. Understanding the game is fundamental for us and when you have players who already have this experience, it is so different for us," Enrique explained.
- AFP
Maximum impact in minimal minutes
The 29-year-old continued his stellar run of form by helping guide Paris Saint-Germain to a decisive 3-1 victory, building directly on the momentum of his standout display against Manchester City in the Champions League. Embracing the heightened expectations placed on his shoulders in the French capital, the forward has quickly grown into one of the squad's most dependable and impactful attacking outlets.
Highlighting that ruthless efficiency, Enrique playfully remarked that a restricted role might actually be the ideal arrangement for the in-form attacker. "I told him: 'if you play 25 minutes to give an assist and score a goal, you don't need to play more. It's enough,'" Enrique revealed.
Penalty concerns despite the victory
Despite his brilliant contribution from open play, the evening was not entirely perfect for Dembele. The forward was seen visibly frustrated after missing a penalty during the match, a statistic that continues to be a minor concern for the Parisians. PSG have struggled from the spot this season, converting only one of their four attempts so far, leaving Enrique to ponder his options for future high-pressure situations.
Enrique addressed the situation honestly, noting that while the team lacks a definitive specialist, they have plenty of talent to choose from. "He was upset because he missed the penalty. It's true, we have a statistic that is a bit difficult to judge. But every time we have played in a final, we have had quality shooters. We have a lot of players who can shoot, but it's true that we lack a specialist player. With Vitinha, Ousmane, there are many players who can take penalties," the coach explained.
- AFP
A timely reunion in the Champions League
The praise for Dembele’s Barcelona roots comes at a significant moment in the season. PSG are set to face the Catalan giants this Tuesday in a massive Champions League encounter. For both Dembele and Luis Enrique, the match represents a high-stakes reunion with their former club, and the winger's current form suggests he will be the primary threat to his old teammates at the Parc des Princes. The stage is now set for Dembele to prove that his Barcelona education can indeed be used to haunt his former employers on the grandest stage of all.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting