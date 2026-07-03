AFP
Luis de la Fuente admits Lamine Yamal still 'hasn't quite arrived' at 2026 World Cup after Spain wonderkid fails to score in last-32 win over Austria
La Roja get the job done against Austria
Spain ended a 16-year drought without a men's World Cup knockout victory by comfortably dispatching Austria 3-0 in Los Angeles. A clinical brace from Mikel Oyarzabal and a well-taken header from Pedro Porro reflected La Roja's absolute superiority throughout the one-sided contest. While Barcelona starlet Yamal caused constant havoc by averaging 12 dribbles per 90 minutes, the teenager was denied a goal by Alexander Schlager’s fine saves.
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Manager expects imminent impact
Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, De la Fuente expressed immense pride in the collective maturity shown by his squad during their first knockout test. The tactical mastermind singled out Yamal for praise, highlighting that the historic milestone of becoming the youngest European player to win 10 major tournament matches shows his undisputed value.
De la Fuente stated: "He's very eager to demonstrate his footballing identity at a World Cup, which is where a player of his calibre has to prove himself, and he's doing just that. He has a lot to offer; he's calm yet motivated because he sees other players putting on a great show, and he hasn't quite arrived yet, but he will next time."
Oyarzabal display draws praise
The comprehensive victory ensured Spain joined hosts Mexico as the only nations yet to concede a single goal during their opening four matches at the tournament. De la Fuente lauded the meticulous tactical execution that completely neutralised Austria's aerial threats, while reserving special individual praise for the relentless work rate of two-goal hero Oyarzabal.
He added: "Mikel has demonstrated the potential he possesses. He is an exceptional footballer and a down-to-earth person - that is his true greatness. He deserves the recognition he is getting, just like the rest of the squad; they played an extraordinary match. Those who came off the bench also performed at a very high level, and I am happy for all of them."
- AFP
Iberian showdown awaits in USA
Spain now travel to Dallas for a round-of-16 blockbuster against Portugal in Texas on Monday. De la Fuente's side enter this knockout heavyweight clash in imperious form, having sustained a perfect winning momentum through clinical attacking efficiency and suffocating midfield control. This upcoming fixture represents the ultimate test for the reigning European champions as they attempt to neutralise a motivated Cristiano Ronaldo.
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