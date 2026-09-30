AFP
Luis de la Fuente hails Lamine Yamal 'magic' as Barcelona sensation inspires Spain to crushing victory over Croatia
Lightning start sets the tone
The world champions wasted no time stamping their authority at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with Yamal breaking the deadlock just 70 seconds after kick-off. That early strike marked the fastest goal of the teenager's career, besting the effort he netted against England at Wembley only three days prior.
After Croatia responded, the Barcelona sensation turned provider on the half-hour mark. He delivered a pinpoint cross for Marc Pubill to restore the hosts' advantage. Yamal then grabbed his second of the evening in the 63rd minute, catching out club team-mate Dominik Livakovic at the near post.
Substitute Nico Williams added a late fourth to cap off a scintillating performance. The result further cemented Spain's dominance on the international stage, pushing their remarkable undefeated streak to 40 matches.
- Getty Images Sport
'His behaviour is so humble'
Speaking to TVE after the final whistle, De la Fuente was quick to highlight Yamal’s team-first mentality over his individual brilliance. "Today we enjoyed his magic again, but he puts his magic at the service of the team," the Spain boss explained. "That says a lot about the player. In the future he'll be even more well known for what he does in his collective play.
"Lamine wants to show the world the kind of player he is. We're delighted with him. His behaviour is so humble, and that makes him even greater. We're lucky to have him with us. Within the group, he's very loved."
Yamal himself revealed that insider knowledge proved crucial for his second goal, explaining his approach against Barcelona colleague Livakovic. "I know him from training," he said. "I thought about what he does there, and thankfully it went in."
Ballon d'Or buzz grows
Yamal’s blistering form shows no signs of slowing down. Across his last eight outings for club and country, the forward has racked up an astonishing 11 goals and seven assists. This latest masterclass only strengthens his case for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded next month.
Having finished as runner-up in 2025, the teenager is a leading candidate after helping Barcelona secure the La Liga title and firing Spain to World Cup glory. When pressed by reporters on his chances of claiming the sport's most prestigious individual prize, a smiling Yamal simply joked: "Another one."
The Seville crowd was also treated to a triumphant homecoming, as La Roja paraded their recently captured World Cup trophy. Yamal acknowledged the special atmosphere, stating: "We could feel the excitement about bringing the World Cup here to show the fans. They deserved it."
- AFLOSPORT
Nations League double-header looms
De la Fuente’s squad will look to maintain their relentless momentum when they return to Nations League action against Czechia on October 3. A positive result would edge them closer to reclaiming their trophy while keeping their historic undefeated streak intact.
Just three days later, Spain will close out their international window by crossing paths with Croatia once again. Given the one-sided nature of their clash in Seville, La Roja will head into the October 6 rematch brimming with confidence as they look to assert further continental dominance.
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