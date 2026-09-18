Luciano Spalletti hails 'extra man' Kamil Grabara as Juventus thrash NEC Nijmegen in Europa League

Despite the comprehensive scoreline, Spalletti admitted that altering the team's shape was a necessary risk. With squad numbers currently depleted, the manager was forced to adapt his tactical approach to secure the result.

"For what we showed, we could have been more compact and naturally left less space behind the back line," he noted. "Given how it went, the choice to change something was the right one. Now we have so few players that we have to adapt."

He also praised his players' overall decision-making, adding: "They went onto the pitch clear-headed, they turned doubts into decisions and they made them well. They managed to make the most of their desire to do something."