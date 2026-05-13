'I love this club so much!' - Antony expresses joy as Real Betis secure Champions League qualification for first time in 21 years

Manuel Pellegrini’s side entered their clash with Elche knowing that they were on the cusp of history, and they delivered under immense pressure to spark a night of unbridled celebration in Seville. The win was enough to secure a top-five finish in La Liga with two games to spare, consolidating a privileged position in the table ahead of direct rivals like Celta Vigo.

Antony was one of the key figures in Betis' decisive victory, drawing a straight red card for Leo Petrot, which left Elche with ten men. At the final whistle, the Brazilian didn't hide his emotion: "First of all, I'm very happy for the victory. We know the importance of this match, of winning at home. Celta had lost. The game depended on us to qualify for the Champions League. This team deserves it so much, the fans deserve it so much, everyone here deserves it so much. Today we're going to enjoy it immensely because we deserve it. When I saw that Celta had lost, I stood there alone for a while talking to myself, talking to God. I told myself I wouldn't leave here without a win. Thank God we got the three points, these points that take us to the Champions League. After many years, we're back in the Champions League, and being part of this team makes me very happy. Now it's time to rest a bit because I'm very tired."