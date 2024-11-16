Louie Barry Stockport WrexhamGetty
Harry Sherlock

Louie Barry haunts Wrexham again! Red Dragons stung by Stockport County as Aston Villa loanee's stunner delivers valuable win in League One promotion battle

WrexhamStockport County vs WrexhamStockport CountyLeague OneL. Barry

Louie Barry scored a beauty as Stockport County beat Wrexham 1-0 to move within a point of the Red Dragons in the League One promotion race.

  • Wrexham beaten by Barry stunner
  • Aston Villa winger scored against them last season too
  • Elliot Lee misses Wrexham's biggest chance
