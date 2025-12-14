GOAL/Getty
Lord Alan Sugar urges Tottenham to bring in Jurgen Klopp as new manager with Thomas Frank facing widespread sack calls after Nottingham Forest mauling
- Getty Images Sport
Fans call for Frank's sacking
Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged a brace and Ibrahim Sangare also got on the scoresheet to wrap up a thumping 3-0 win for Nottingham Forest.
Following yet another shambolic performance at the City Ground, frustrated Spurs fans have called on the club to sack Frank. The defeat leaves the north London side in the bottom half of the table, with supporters angry after yet another sub-par display.
- Getty
Former owner wants Klopp to rescue Spurs
Lord Alan Sugar, who was a part-owner at Spurs from 1991 to 2001, has urged the English side to hire legendary former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to replace Frank in the new year.
On X, the former Spurs chief wrote: "With the massive fortune of the Lewis family it would be a win-win situation if they hired Jurgen Klopp in January. “Loads of money for players and a great manager. Who agrees #coys."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Frank admitted his team played badly against Forest
Following the Forest defeat, Frank admitted the shortcomings of his team as he told reporters: "Yeah, it was. It’s hugely disappointing. That was a bad performance, especially first half. I think overall, especially after the 1-0 goal, we looked disjointed. Also after the second goal, it looked disjointed after that; didn’t win enough duels; and we couldn’t hit each other - it seems like we gave the ball away every single time we won it back throughout the game. That doesn’t help to win a football match. On paper, black and white, we lose 3-0 here. That is disappointing. The better team won today. When things go against us, we have to keep doing the right thing and keep our cool heads."
- AFP
Will Klopp come to Spurs?
Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season and announced that he would take a step back from football management. Since then, the German has enjoyed a quieter lifestyle and took over as Red Bull’s head of global soccer in early 2025. The former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund manager's stature, European pedigree, and history of reviving underperforming teams naturally make him the type of candidate that Spurs would consider, if they at all think of changing managers.
Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Klopp, but in a recent interaction with the media, Red Bull's global director of football, Oliver Mintzlaff, refuted claims of the German leaving their organisation, as he said: "Jurgen has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a coach at the moment. Whether that changes at some point in his life, of course, is possible. But I can see how passionate he is about this job, how many ideas he has and how much he wants to develop further. Therefore, I’m completely relaxed."
Advertisement