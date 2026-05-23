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Liverpool in 'strong position' to sign 'leading transfer target' Yan Diomande as possible fee for RB Leipzig star emerges
Reds target Bundesliga prodigy
According to The Athletic, the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has emerged as a leading transfer target for Liverpool following an exceptional breakthrough campaign in Germany, where he registered 13 goals and 10 assists. Anfield officials have heavily scouted the forward as a direct replacement for the departing Mohamed Salah, whose exit leaves a significant void in wide areas. Consequently, the club has maneuvered into a strong position with the player, although Leipzig will still demand a massive financial package exceeding €100 million (£87m) to open formal club negotiations.
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Diomande addresses transfer speculation
While the technical forward remains completely insulated from the off-field negotiations handled by his representatives, he admitted that being linked with the world's elite institutions provides immense professional encouragement.
Addressing the ongoing media speculation surrounding his long-term future earlier this month, Diomande said: “Imagine people say you go to Chelsea or Real Madrid (as examples of big clubs) to do this job… you’re going to be happy and motivated to do more. I don’t think about it too much because my focus is on the pitch, my job is playing football, that takes care of everything but it gives me a lot of motivation to see people talking about me.”
Anfield hierarchy demands dynamism
Arne Slot's tactical framework has frequently stuttered this term due to a distinct lack of pace and predictability out wide, leaving Cody Gakpo as the only other trusted senior winger. This lack of penetration against low defensive blocks has convinced the recruitment department to pursue Diomande, who recently clocked the fifth-fastest sprint speed in the Bundesliga. His direct, two-footed profile is viewed by decision-makers as an essential structural update, especially after Liverpool committed to a £450m squad investment over the previous 12 months.
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European qualification dictates pursuit
Liverpool's ability to finalise personal terms rests heavily on whether Slot's side can successfully secure their own Champions League qualification during a tense final domestic fixture. Failing to reach Europe’s elite competition would significantly weaken their leverage against competing suitors, most notably Paris Saint-Germain, who are tracking market developments closely. Meanwhile, Diomande will soon head to North America for the World Cup after being named in Emerse Fae’s squad for the upcoming finals.