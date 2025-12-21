AFP
Liverpool sweat on Alexander Isak with Reds concerned 'significant leg injury' suffered after scoring in Tottenham win
From scorer to substituted: Isak's nightmare in north London
Isak was introduced as a substitute at the start of the second half in place of Conor Bradley, with Liverpool boss Arne Slot seemingly keen to add more firepower to his side with the scores locked at 0-0 but with Tottenham a man light after Xavi Simons was sent off for a late challenge on Virgil van Dijk.
Within ten minutes of his introduction, Isak's name was on the scoresheet, but instead of running off to celebrate his goal, he writhed in pain on the floor and immediately called for medical assistance. After several minutes of treatment, he hobbled off and was replaced by Jeremie Frimpong.
Liverpool fear the worst ahead of further scans
As first reported by The Athletic, Liverpool believe the extent of Isak's leg injury is 'significant' and are 'concerned' at the damage he has sustained. The striker is yet to undergo an MRI scan which will reveal how long he may be sidelined for, but initial signs are not promising.
What Slot said about Isak's injury
Slot was asked about Isak at his post-match press conference, to which he replied: "I don't have any news on him. But if a player scores and then gets injured, and doesn't come back on the pitch, doesn't try to come back - which is what Conor Bradley tried to do for example but I had to take him off as well because he couldn't go on. But if a player doesn't even try to come back, that is usually not a good thing. But I cannot say anything more than that, it is just a gut feeling. Nothing medical to say about it. I haven't spoken to him about it yet."
Liverpool's options without injured Isak
Isak's goal at Tottenham was just his second in the Premier League since his £125 million ($166m) move from Newcastle on deadline day of the summer transfer window, with his only other strike coming in a 1-0 win at West Ham on November 30.
The Swede has been rotated in and out of Slot's starting lineup all season long, with fellow summer arrival Hugo Ekitike splitting the minutes as the No.9. Unlike Isak, Ekitike has proven a hit at Anfield so far, scoring 10 times for Liverpool in all competitions already. He scored the Reds' second against Spurs, rising above Cristian Romero to head home a deflected cross from Frimpong.
Star forward Mohamed Salah is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, while there is increasing speculation that Harvey Elliott could return to the club in January having failed to make an impact on loan at Aston Villa.
