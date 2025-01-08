Liverpool sign Sam Kerr! Scotland international joins Reds on loan after struggling for game time in Bayern Munich midfield with Georgia Stanway
Liverpool have completed the loan signing of Sam Kerr, with the Scotland international joining from Bayern Munich until the end of the season.
- Liverpool announce loan signing of Kerr
- Scotland midfielder joins from Bayern Munich
- Struggled for minutes alongside stars like England's Stanway