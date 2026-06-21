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Liverpool reject second Curtis Jones transfer bid from Inter as they hold firm on £35m asking price
Inter fail to meet Liverpool valuation
Liverpool have turned down a verbal offer of around €25 million (£21.7m; $28.7m) from Inter for Jones, per The Athletic. It is the second attempt the Serie A champions have made to secure the 25-year-old midfielder’s services this summer but it falls considerably short of the Merseyside club’s valuation.
The latest offer was instantly rebuffed and they have been informed that unless their valuation changes significantly then Liverpool see no realistic pathway to a deal. Senior Anfield figures insist they would rather run the risk of losing Jones for nothing next summer than sanction a cut-price agreement in the current window.
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Market precedents dictate steep price tag
Liverpool want around £35m to sell Jones, who has one year remaining on his contract at Anfield. They point to the similar fee that Tottenham paid Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher back in January.
The Reds are also using other recent domestic deals as a benchmark for their demands. Like Jones, defender Jan Paul van Hecke only had one year left on his contract when he recently moved from Brighton & Hove Albion to Tottenham for £52m. This firm stance has left Inter looking for ways to raise extra capital, with the Italians reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder as a priority for their engine room.
Stalled contract talks and playing time concerns
Liverpool-born Jones came through the club’s Kirkby academy and has made 228 senior appearances since making his debut in 2019. He played 49 times in all competitions in 2025-26 but made just 28 starts and grew frustrated at not holding down a regular place in midfield. He finished the campaign playing as a makeshift right-back.
Talks over a new contract stalled and there are currently no active discussions. The Athletic adds that Liverpool would still be keen to explore a new deal if the gap can be bridged between the player’s expectations and what the club are willing to offer. For now, however, the lack of progress on a renewal has opened the door for Inter's interest.
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Inter persistent despite initial rejections
Inter first tried to sign Jones during the January window when their proposal for an initial loan with an option to buy was swiftly rejected by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes. The Nerazzurri have remained persistent, viewing Jones as the ideal addition to a squad that dominated Italian football last season.
The Italian side may need a "transfer domino" to fall into place to fund a higher bid, specifically involving Davide Frattesi and a potential move to the Premier League. Unless those funds materialise to bridge the gap toward Liverpool’s price tag, Jones looks set to remain on Merseyside for the final year of his deal.