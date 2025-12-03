Liverpool player ratings vs Sunderland: Florian Wirtz to the Reds' rescue after another Virgil van Dijk defensive disaster

Having managed to end a poor run of form with victory over West Ham last time out, Liverpool were uninspired once again in the opening 45 minutes of the contest, failing to conjure up much in the final third while Sunderland offered glimpses of the threat that has helped them enjoy such a positive start to the season.

The Black Cats had struck the woodwork twice through Trai Hume and Omar Alderete, and eventually managed to get their noses ahead in the second half when Talbi was allowed too much time on the edge of the box to shoot, with his effort deflecting off the retreating Virgil van Dijk and spinning into the far corner.

Liverpool seriously struggled in attack as the visitors stayed resolute at the back, but they benefitted from some ill fortune for the visitors as Wirtz danced his way through the box and scuffed a shot which deflected off Nordi Mukiele and looped in for an own goal.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...