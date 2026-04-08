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Mark Doyle

Liverpool player ratings vs PSG: Arne Slot tactical shake-up falls flat as toothless Reds are once again exposed in latest loss to Champions League holders

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Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

Liverpool's hopes of salvaging their season were dealt another devastating blow on Wednesday, as Arne Slot's struggling side slumped to a dismal 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain. The under-fire coach had challenged his players to deliver a "strong and firm" response to last weekend's FA Cup capitulation at Manchester City, but while they never gave up at Parc des Princes, they still succumbed meekly to vastly superior opposition.

In an obvious sign of Slot's desperation to avoid another heavy loss, the Dutchman lined up his team in a 3-4-2-1 formation that enabled his players to play with five in defence. However, Liverpool's backline was breached after just 11 minutes, with Desire Doue finding the back of the net with a deflected strike - in spite of the fact that he had been surrounded by red shirts when he picked up the ball.

The visitors offered absolutely nothing by way of a response, failing to even register a single shot in the first half, and PSG eventually and deservedly doubled their advantage when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia latched onto Joao Neves' superb through-ball before rounding compatriot Giorgi Mamardashvili to score.

Slot made four changes in the 78th minute to try to stop the onslaught, but a very profligate PSG missed a succession of glorious chances to kill off the tie. As it is, Liverpool are still alive, but it would take a brave man to back such a poor team progressing to the last four against the reigning champions of Europe.

GOAL rates all of the Reds on another depressing night for Slot...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Giorgi Mamardashvili (5/10):

    Nothing he could have done about Doue's deflected strike, although maybe he could have been a bit more reactive on Kvaratskhelia's goal. Still, he made several important saves that kept Liverpool in the tie - at least in theory.

    Joe Gomez (5/10):

    Surprisingly picked to play in a three-man defence and he did reasonably well, making a couple of important challenges and interventions. Also created a bit of danger with his long throws, while his booking for a clean tackle was farcical.

    Ibrahima Konate (3/10):

    Rolled far too easily by Doue in the lead-up to the game's opening goal and the only way he could cope with Kvaratskhelia was to haul him to the ground. Lucky to get away with a desperate, last-ditch challenge on Zaire-Emery that was initially given as a penalty. Just not good enough at this level.

    Virgil van Dijk (4/10):

    Was disgusted by some lax defending around him on the opener, but needs to ask himself why he always turns his back on shots. After criticising his team-mates at the Etihad, the skipper needed to lead by example in Paris. He didn't.

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    Midfield

    Jeremie Frimpong (4/10):

    A decent outlet down the right flank, but he just never managed to find the right ball into the box.

    Ryan Gravenberch (3/10):

    Did his best to drive forward and pose problems for PSG whenever he could, but couldn't exert any real control of the game and was at fault for the second goal for failing to track Kvaratskhelia's run.

    Alexis Mac Allister (3/10):

    Full of running but lucky to get away with a horribly misplaced header that should have resulted in a goal for Dembele, while his frustration was best summed up by a stupid lunge on Doue by the touchline that earned him a booking.

    Milos Kerkez (4/10):

    Just like Frimpong, the wing-back role suits him better, but he didn't have many chances to get forward - and even when he did, sometimes his runs were ignored.

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    Attack

    Dominik Szoboszlai (4/10):

    The Hungarian was often Liverpool's furthest player forward when they didn't have the ball, and he did what he could to press PSG, but he didn't have anything like the attacking impact he would have liked.

    Florian Wirtz (5/10):

    It was a real shame that Liverpool couldn't get the German on the ball more, because Wirtz had some lovely touches and showed what he could do with a delightful scooped pass in behind the PSG defence for Frimpong and another through-ball for Ekitike.

    Hugo Ekitike (3/10):

    Playing up front alone in such circumstances is never easy, but Ekitike didn't really help himself by too often taking the wrong option. A really poor night for the Frenchman at the home of his former club.

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  • Paris Saint-Germain FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Andy Robertson (N/A):

    Took over on the left-hand side from an exhausted Kerkez.

    Alexander Isak (N/A):

    Made his long-awaited return from injury as a late substitute for the ineffective Ekitike.

    Curtis Jones (N/A):

    Came on for Szoboszlai in midfield as part of Slot's quadruple substitution.

    Cody Gakpo (N/A):

    Introduced in place of Wirtz for the final 12 minutes.

    Trey Nyoni (N/A):

    Only thrown on for Frimpong in injury time.

    Arne Slot (2/10):

    Switched to five at the back in the hope of frustrating PSG but, as a team, Liverpool unsurprisingly never looked remotely comfortable in their new formation and were lucky to escape with only a 2-0 defeat.

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