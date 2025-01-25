Liverpool player ratings vs Ipswich: Cody Gakpo, we salute you! Flying Dutchman too hot to handle as Dominik Szoboszlai runs the show to keep Reds motoring towards Premier League title

Gakpo scored twice and registered an assist, while the Hungary international dominated the midfield in a comfortable win for the Reds.

Within 11 minutes of what was widely expected to be a one-sided encounter, Liverpool had the lead, with Dominik Szoboszlai finishing brilliantly after dribbling through two Ipswich challenges and firing home from the edge of the box.

Liverpool's momentum was halted by a lengthy stoppage, however. Ipswich ace Wes Burns required medical attention after sustaining a knee injury in an innocuous clash with Cody Gakpo. He was given a standing ovation as he was stretchered off.

Mo Salah swiftly added a second after the restart, netting his 100th Premier League goal at Anfield with an instinctive back-post finish after Gakpo's teasing delivery.

Article continues below

It was 3-0 before half-time, as a brilliant Ryan Gravenberch pass found Szoboszlai, whose shot was saved, although Gakpo reacted quickly to tap in the rebound.

In the second half, naturally, the game lost some of its ebb and flow, with Liverpool essentially playing attack against defence with the camped out Tractor Boys.

It is little surprise Liverpool added a fourth after the hour mark. Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a trademark cross and Gakpo rose highest to head home.

With two minutes to go, Jacob Greaves pulled a goal back from a corner with an uncontested header, as he shrugged off Harvey Elliott to power a finish home.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...