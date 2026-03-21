Liverpool player ratings vs Brighton: Danny Welbeck at the double! Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate fall asleep in dismal defeat for Arne Slot's side

Within just seven minutes, Hugo Ekitike was substituted with an injury, after a challenge from James Milner. And less than 10 minutes later, Brighton had the lead, through Welbeck, as he headed home at the back post after a fine delivery from former Inter Miami star Diego Gomez.

Kerkez hit back, however, as he gambled on a long ball from goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and capitalised on a defensive error from Lewis Dunk, who tried to head the ball back to Bart Verbruggen, allowing the Hungarian to score with a fine dink.

In the second half, Brighton continued to exert intense pressure and Welbeck added a second, as Jack Hinshelwood ghosted in behind Van Dijk and squared to the striker to complete his brace despite calls for offside.

Liverpool pushed for a late equaliser but it was Brighton who continued to create chances, and Curtis Jones was required to block a goal-bound shot on the line to keep the deficit to one.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the AMEX Stadium...