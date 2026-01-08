Liverpool hold ArsenalGetty/Goal
Richie Mills

Liverpool player ratings vs Arsenal: Reds made to rue Hugo Ekitike's absence in much improved display to earn goalless draw

Liverpool did a number on Arsenal but missed the injured Hugo Ekitike in attack in a 0-0 draw on Thursday. Arne Slot's side comfortably contained the Premier League leaders with an organised and disciplined performance but never looked like breaking the deadlock themselves, and while the Reds have long been out of the title race, this display will have encouraged many on Merseyside.

Arsenal had Liverpool pinned in their own half for the first 20 minutes as they attempted to make a fast start. However, the visitors came the closest to an opener when Conor Bradley's strike hit the crossbar from long range after a mix-up between David Raya and William Saliba.

Florian Wirtz thought he had a firm penalty shout when he was knocked over by Leandro Trossard early in the second period, but referee Anthony Taylor waved away the Reds' appeals. Slot's side continued to grow into the game but really missed having a clear focal point up top.

Dominik Szoboszlai tried his luck with a 35-yard free-kick that hit the roof of the net in a game that lacked many clear cut chances. The result means Liverpool stay fourth, with Arsenal 14 points ahead at the summit.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Emirates Stadium...

  • Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson (7/10):

    Thanks to Liverpool's solid defensive performance, the Brazilian only had a few relatively comfortable saves to make. 

    Conor Bradley (7/10):

    Was so unlucky not to score an audacious goal from nearly 30 yards out and showed a lot of attacking intent. Sometimes, though, Trossard left him trailing in his wake. Stretchered off with a worrying injury late on.

    Ibrahima Konate (7/10):

    In what has been a mistake-ridden campaign for the big French defender, this was an encouraging return to form, if you're a Liverpool fan. 

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

    The captain has had a difficult season, but he and his team-mates kept Gyokeres quiet, and the home crowd along with it. 

    Milos Kerkez (7/10):

    Was beaten a couple of times by Saka but this was a more mature and measured performance from the former Bournemouth star. In fact, he came out on top in the second half against the England winger.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (7/10):

    The Netherlands international looked a bit more like the swashbuckling player from last season, and stood up well to the test of facing Rice and Zubimendi.

    Alexis Mac Allister (7/10):

    The Argentine midfielder played a big role in Liverpool getting parity and then, at times, superiority in the centre of the park.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (7/10):

    The Hungarian has, arguably, been Liverpool's player of the season, alongside the injured Ekitike and he impressed again here. Had a couple of shots but never looked like scoring.

  • Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Jeremie Frimpong (7/10):

    At times a bit haphazard, his pace and energy gave Arsenal one or two things to think about with his surging runs. Decision-making in the final third was subpar.

    Florian Wirtz (6/10):

    The most central of Liverpool's attackers, the £116 million recruit showed flashes of why Liverpool paid so much for him. But still not much to shout about.

    Cody Gakpo (5/10):

    More often than not, the Dutchman ended up moving to Liverpool's left flank, and while the winger worked hard, he was pretty ineffective.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Joe Gomez (X/10):

    Came on at the death for the injured Bradley.

    Arne Slot (8/10):

    While many Liverpool fans are increasingly having doubts about whether Slot is the right man to take them forward, the Dutchman got his tactics spot on as they frustrated Arsenal. With some extra firepower, they could have won this contest.

