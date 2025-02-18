Liverpool & Newcastle fans left confused as League One club offer tickets to Carabao Cup final - despite being knocked out in first round
League One side Exeter City's supporters' trust are offering tickets to the Carabao Cup final contested between Liverpool and Newcastle United.
- Exeter's supporters' trust offering tickets to Carabao Cup final
- League One side eliminated in first round
- Liverpool face Newcastle at Wembley on March 16