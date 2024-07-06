Liverpool star Mohamed Salah leads tributes to Egypt team-mate Ahmed Refaat following his death as a result of cardiac arrest months after on-pitch collapse
Mohamed Salah was among the football stars who paid tribute to his Egypt team-mate Ahmed Refaat after he died of a cardiac arrest overnight.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Refaat passed away in early hours of morning
- Egyptian winger suffered cardiac arrest
- Salah paid tribute to national team-mate