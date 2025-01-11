'It's fairly obvious' - Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler delivers verdict on whether Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk will stay at Anfield
Robbie Fowler says it is "fairly obvious" that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will stay at Liverpool, but predicts Trent Alexander-Arnold will go.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Liverpool stars could leave in summer
- Fowler expects two to sign new deals
- Says Alexander-Arnold likely to leave