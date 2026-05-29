AFP
Liverpool legend makes stunning Mohamed Salah replacement claim - with Reds told how to save money on the back of seeing 257-goal ‘Egyptian King’ leave
Barnes dismisses replacement panic
Anfield legend Barnes insists Liverpool possess adequate internal resources to absorb the departure of legendary Salah without making any summer signings. Despite the Merseyside club's struggles in the final third last season, Barnes strongly rejects the notion that a transfer spending spree is required. The analytical pundit urged the squad to adapt to structural adjustments rather than pursuing knee-jerk targets like West Ham's Jarrod Bowen following the Hammers' relegation.
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Reds urged to consolidate
Stressing that excessive spending is rarely the answer to tactical issues, the former winger backed the current squad to deliver under Slot. Speaking to Betfred, Barnes said: "The solution to the problem isn’t just signing players because we have players here. If somebody comes in, then what are we going to do with [Alexander] Isak, [Hugo] Ekitike and Rio Ngumoha, who’s coming through. We don’t need to sign anybody as far as I’m concerned because we need to work with what we have.
“We need to get the balance right, we need to get the blend right and unfortunately people believe the solution to any problem is just to keep signing more players. I’ve seen we’ve been linked with Jarrod Bowen because West Ham United have been relegated, but I think what we have already is enough and I’m sure they can all stick together and work together.”
Barnes backs Slot's authority
Weighing in on Slot's decision to start the Egyptian winger for his Anfield farewell alongside Andy Robertson, Barnes added: "Absolutely, Slot did the right thing. I mean, Salah’s going, so if he was staying it could have been a bit different, but as he’s going, it was good for everybody to see Mo leave on a high. But I think Mo was wrong to do what he did and what he said.
"If you analyse what Mo said, he’s saying that any Liverpool manager needs to be subservient to the way Jurgen Klopp played as a non-negotiable, which is rubbish. Any manager at Liverpool needs to say they’re doing it their way, not Jurgen’s way, so for Mo to say that ‘heavy metal football’ is a non-negotiable is crazy and ridiculous, so he was wrong to say it. I think Arne Slot was the bigger man to give Mo his send-off for being a great servant."
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Slot faces tactical rebuild
Liverpool must navigate a crucial summer window focused on attacking evolution as Slot establishes his post-Klopp identity without their primary talisman. The Dutch tactician faces the daunting test of revitalising a frontline that stuttered domestically during their fifth-place finish last term, needing his current squad to step up immediately. With a challenging pre-season schedule on the horizon, unlocking the full potential of wide areas internally will dictate the Reds' ability to launch a successful top-four challenge next year.