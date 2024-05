Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp addresses Man City's 115 Premier League charges as German pays ultimate compliment to long-time rival Pep Guardiola Juergen KloppPep GuardiolaLiverpoolManchester CityPremier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has opened up on his thoughts on Manchester City's 115 Premier League charges and long-time rival Pep Guardiola.