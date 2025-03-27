VfB Stuttgart v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Liverpool in for Jeremie Frimpong! Reds open talks with Bayer Leverkusen star as Trent Alexander-Arnold closes in on Real Madrid move

J. FrimpongT. Alexander-ArnoldTransfersLiverpoolPremier LeagueBayer LeverkusenBundesligaReal MadridLaLiga

Liverpool are reportedly in for Jeremie Frimpong and have opened talks with the Bayer Leverkusen star as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  • Liverpool hunting for Alexander-Arnold replacement
  • Have sights set on Leverkusen star Frimpong
  • Could face competition from City, United, & Chelsea
