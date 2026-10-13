HUGE BLOW! Liverpool missing three key stars for Champions League clash as injury crisis mounts

Liverpool face a daunting task in the UEFA Champions League this Wednesday as they prepare to navigate a crucial fixture without three of their most influential attacking assets, as Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, and Dominik Szoboszlai are all set to miss the upcoming clash against LASK.

The trio of stars were notably absent during Liverpool's heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday. Their lack of involvement followed a series of fitness issues that emerged during the most recent international break. According to reports, Isak and Gakpo were forced to cut their international commitments short due to thigh and ankle problems, while Szoboszlai returned from duty with Hungary struggling with a hamstring complaint.

None of the three players have managed to prove their fitness in time for the journey to the Raiffeisen Arena. Consequently, they have been omitted from the 23-man travelling party that has made the trip to Austria.