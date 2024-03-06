Liverpool handed major Mohamed Salah boost ahead of key clashes against Slavia Prague and Man City

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeLiverpool handed major Mohamed Salah boost ahead of key clashes against Slavia Prague and Man CityMohamed SalahLiverpoolPremier LeagueSparta Prague vs LiverpoolSparta PragueEuropa LeagueLiverpool vs Manchester CityManchester CityMohamed Salah has resumed training ahead of Liverpool's crucial clashes against Slavia Praha and Manchester City.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSalah back in trainingSuffered hamstring injury in January Liverpool to face Slavia Praha and Manchester City this week