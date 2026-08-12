AFP
Liverpool supporters' group seeks answers over proposed Jeff Bezos investment
Fans seek answers over proposed Bezos investment
Supporters' group Spirit of Shankly (SoS) has written to Liverpool to demand clarity regarding the club's ownership and future control, as per ESPN. The move follows widespread reports that a consortium involving Amazon founder Bezos is closing in on a significant minority stake. The fans want immediate answers on how the proposed 30 per cent sale will ultimately impact football operations at Anfield. They have formally requested an urgent meeting with club officials to discuss the potential boardroom changes.
- AFP
Spirit of Shankly demand clarity on control
SoS insists that protecting the core values of the club remains their utmost priority amid the ongoing takeover speculation. The group is deeply concerned about how the new investors might influence major decisions.
"We reiterated that, given the events that led to FSG's (Fenway Sports Group) purchase of the club, who owns it and how they control it - putting the interests of LFC and its supporters first - is fundamental to us all," a statement from the fans' group read.
"The latest report of a 30% sale and the consortium set up to buy it is significant. The ownership and custodianship of our club is paramount to SoS and all supporters.
"We have witnessed similar sales at other clubs resulting in notable changes in the running of that club and football operations, leading to decisions and behaviours that many would not want to see at Liverpool."
Consortium boasts huge wealth but lacks experience
Bezos boasts an estimated personal wealth of £210 billion and notably owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin. However, the world's third-richest man has no prior experience of investing in a sports team, despite previous links to NFL franchises.
He is part of a high-profile investment group that includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, currently leads the consortium. Bhatia is the only major player in the group with a history of operating a sports business. He recently stepped down as co-owner and director of Queens Park Rangers after an 18-year spell.
- Getty Images Sport
Awaiting boardroom answers from FSG
Liverpool's parent company, FSG, has always remained open to outside investment. The value of the club has rocketed from the £300 million they paid in 2010 to around £4.5bn today. FSG confirmed last month that a consortium led by Bhatia had expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment. Fans now await a formal response regarding board seats and influence before any deal officially concludes.
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