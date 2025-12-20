Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Liverpool dealt bitter injury blow as substitute Alexander Isak limps out of Tottenham clash seconds after scoring opening goal

Alexander Isak limped out of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham just seconds after scoring the opening goal of the game, after appearing to injure his ankle. The Sweden international came off the bench at half-time but was withdrawn shortly after a lunge from Micky van de Ven left him writhing in agony on the turf.

  • Isak suffers injury

    Isak was named on the bench for the encounter in north London but he was introduced at half-time, with the scores level and Spurs down to 10 men after Xavi Simons was sent off for a late tackle on Virgil van Dijk. The Sweden international scored the opening goal in the 56th minute but was substituted just minutes later, having been left on the turf by a desperate lunge from Van de Ven as he attempted to block his shot. Isak was replaced by Jeremie Frimpong, with medical staff helping the striker leave the field. 

    More to follow...

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT
0