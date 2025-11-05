Liverpool boss Arne Slot appears to aim face-to-face dig at Wayne Rooney over Man Utd legend's managerial record

Rooney has been very vocal about Liverpool's struggles this season. As part of his podcast, 'The Wayne Rooney Show', he has previously accused the Premier League champions of lacking leadership after they went on a four-game winless run in the top flight, a comment captain Virgil van Dijk also called him out on.

Rooney had previously doubled down on his comments, saying: "Virgil van Dijk’s similar to [Mohamed] Salah, you know, over the last five years he’s been one of, if not the best defender in the world, and last year it was hard to say anything bad because they were that good, and he was that good.

"I’m sure he’ll come out and tell you, he probably hasn’t been at his best this season, if he’s honest with himself. And as captain, your job as captain if things aren’t going right, is to speak to your team-mates, call meetings with your team-mates, and that’s really what I was saying. You know, as a captain, as a leader, I’m sure he will have been doing that.

"I've got full respect for Virgil. I think he's a fantastic player. My job now as a pundit is to give my opinions on what I feel. I'm sure if you ask him or Arne Slot, he probably hasn't been as good as he has been over the last few years. That was my comment which I stick by."