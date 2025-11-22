Getty Images Sport
Liverpool star Alexander Isak spends £30k on guard dog after receiving death threats following blockbuster transfer
Isak buys guard dog following death threats
According to The Sun, Isak will welcome a highly-trained Doberman to protect him and his family off the pitch as he looks to settle into life in Merseyside following his controversial move from Newcastle. He spent a massive £30,000 on the guard dog after receiving death threats on social media along with the entire Sweden national team. The players have faced abuse after finishing at the bottom of the group in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
'He wants to get settled off the pitch'
A source told The Sun: "Alexander has had a very high profile summer thanks to the drawn-out transfer to Liverpool and the high price the club paid for him. He wants to get settled off the pitch and getting a protection dog is an essential part of that."
The source also described the Doberman as "beautiful inside and out" and a "fabulous beast".
Top Premier League stars worried about security
Isak is not the only Premier League player who is spending heavily to increase security. Earlier this month, it was reported that several Premier League footballers are turning to former MMA fighters to provide security for their homes after a series of robberies in Cheshire’s ‘Golden Triangle’. A number of players and celebrities living in Alderley Edge, Wilmslow and Prestbury have been targets of theft and arson, leading to a number of players seeking greater protection.
Everton defender Jake O'Brien also invested in a protection dog and later explained his decision by saying: "I think as a high-profile person, security is very important. Not just for you but for your family, knowing that if I’m away for whatever reason, my family are safe at home. As we love dogs, it was a no-brainer to get Knox. He’s very loyal and would act as the first line of protection if anything were to happen. I personally chose Chaperone K9 from word of mouth from fellow team-mates. I came across their social media page. Seeing who they’ve provided dogs for, and the professionalism and care they have for their dogs they train made my mind up fast."
Isak aims to regain form
Isak's fitness and form have been a concern for Liverpool as the Swedish striker is yet to live up to the hype since his move to Merseyside. The 26-year-old, who played a key role in Newcastle United winning the Carabao Cup last season and finishing fifth in the Premier League to secure a Champions League berth, has scored just one goal at Anfield in eight appearances and has spent a considerable amount of time off the pitch due to injuries.
Isak will now aim to regain his long-lost form soon as Liverpool continue to struggle in the defence of their title campaign. The forward's form is of utmost importance for the Reds to get back to winning ways and remain in the race to successfully defend their title. Arne Slot's side are back in action after the international break on Saturday as they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
