Florian Wirtz to Liverpool 'a huge misunderstanding' as Reds urged to 'pull the plug' on £116m star following disastrous Anfield start

Speaking on his podcast, Carragher delivered a scathing verdict on the player's recent outing. Noting that it was "one of the poorest I've ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt," the former defender openly questioned whether Wirtz is truly capable of succeeding on Merseyside.

Fellow pundit and former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann echoed those harsh sentiments. When asked which player he was most eager to watch for Germany during the international break, he replied: "The player I'm most interested in is Wirtz. Even the English have now realised that what happened between Liverpool and Wirtz looks like a huge misunderstanding."

Hamann continued his critique of his compatriot's output, refusing to offer any excuses. "We'd have to ask those involved. I can only judge what I see. And what I see is a player who cost a lot of money, played poorly last year, and has had another poor start this year," he said.



