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Lisandro Martinez issues public apology after slamming Manchester United board following Champions League defeat
Carrick summons star to crisis talks
According to Manchester Evening News, Martinez was summoned to a clear-the-air meeting at the Carrington training ground on Thursday, where he faced manager Michael Carrick and members of the United leadership team to explain his recent conduct. The meeting followed a period of intense scrutiny regarding the defender's public stance on the club's internal management.
While the Premier League giants have kept the specific details of any internal disciplinary measures confidential, it is widely understood that the former Ajax man has been hit with a significant fine. The heavy fine signals a firm stance from the club hierarchy as they look to draw a line under the controversy and restore dressing-room discipline.
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Carrington showdown leads to public apology
Martinez has moved to de-escalate tensions at Old Trafford by issuing a formal apology following his recent outburst against the club's hierarchy. Martinez took to social media shortly after the discussions to express his regret. The club has maintained that the decision to issue a statement was made solely by the player himself as they look to move past the controversy.
Writing in a post on his Instagram account, the 28-year-old sought to explain the emotions behind his words. "Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager. It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday’s game," Martinez said.
Frustration boils over against Atletico
The controversy stems from Martinez's raw post-match interview following a difficult Champions League defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid. Visibly frustrated, the defender did not hold back when assessing the current state of the squad and the lack of summer arrivals. He pointedly targeted the club's decision-makers for failing to build on the foundations laid during the previous campaign, suggesting that the current group lacked the necessary depth to compete with Europe's elite.
"Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity. The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise. Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that. I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve," he added in his statement.
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Direct shots at Jason Wilcox
During his initial post-match media duties with Amazon Prime, Martinez was particularly scathing about technical director Jason Wilcox. The Argentine international expressed a belief that the recruitment department had let the team down. "I have to control myself a lot. But sometimes it's a reflection of how our club is at the moment, you know? We did a fantastic season last season, and now we expect more from the top, from above, you know, to bring more players to compete," he stated during the initial interview.
When asked directly if he felt the squad was at a Champions League level, the defender was blunt, stating: "I expected more, honestly. I expected more." He specifically confirmed he was referring to summer investment, adding: "Yeah, 100 per cent. I expected more from our technical director. I have to be honest, you know? And also, as players, we have to do more, but it's also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for these kinds of nights. In general. I think last season we did everything; we created a base to build an amazing team."
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