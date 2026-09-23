'We are going to enjoy it' - Lisandro Martinez ready to honour Lionel Messi following World Cup final pain

Disappointment over falling short in football's showpiece fixture still resonates deeply across the Albiceleste dressing room. Reflecting on the heartbreak against Spain via ESPN Argentina, Martinez admitted: "A lot of pain, it's preferable not to dwell on it, but we also have to highlight the tremendous effort we put in throughout the entire tournament."

Acknowledging the squad's shared anguish, the centre-back added: "Without a doubt, we had a great World Cup, but it hurts all of us to have lost the final."

Turning his attention towards Messi's farewell fixture in front of home supporters, Martinez declared: "Now we are here, back in our home country, and we are going to enjoy it."