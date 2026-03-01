Getty Images Sport
Michael Carrick offers Lisandro Martinez injury update after Man Utd defender misses Crystal Palace clash
Martinez crucial to Man Utd
The World Cup winner had been a pillar of consistency in the early stages of the Carrick era, starting five consecutive matches as part of an unchanged back four. In fact, United only lost twice in his 15 appearances this season, while only one of those in which he was deployed as starter.
His absence at Hill Dickinson Stadium was felt, even as the Red Devils managed to grind out a 1-0 victory to move ahead of rivals Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League standings. While Leny Yoro stepped in to partner Harry Maguire and secure a rare away clean sheet, the Old Trafford faithful remain anxious to see "The Butcher" return to the heart of the defence as soon as possible.
Carrick provides the latest
Carrick explained that the decision to leave Martinez out of the Everton clash was a precautionary one following a late setback in training. The former United midfielder turned coach appears confident that the issue is minor. Addressing the defender's current status, Carrick confirmed that the former Ajax man had been struck down by a fresh fitness issue during the training week and is officially ruled out of Sunday's home fixture against Crystal Palace.
Despite the confirmed absence for the weekend clash, the United boss elaborated on a relatively positive timeline for a potential return. Speaking ahead of the game to the MUTV, Carrick said: “Licha is a lot closer than Patrick [Dorgu] is. It will be a matter of days hopefully, it won’t be too long. We’ll assess him over the next day or two, and see where he is."
The Carrington treatment room
While the news on Martinez is encouraging, United continue to grapple with a crowded treatment room that is testing the depth of Carrick's roster. Along with the Argentine, several high-profile stars remain unavailable for selection as the hunt for Champions League football intensifies. Carrick offered a broader look at his casualties, stating: “Mason [Mount] is getting closer, Matthijs [de Ligt] is a little bit behind Mason but, if we can get the boys back, we’ll get them back as soon as we can.”
Dorgu, who has been missing since his stunning goal against Arsenal in January, appears to be the furthest away from a return among the current crop of injured players. “Patrick is a little bit further down the line really, in terms of a number of weeks but he’s progressing well," Carrick concluded.
Defensive depth and the road ahead
Despite the lack of key personnel, United have maintained a resilient run of form, picking up 16 points from a maximum of 18 since the managerial change. The emergence of Yoro as a reliable deputy has provided some breathing room for the coaching staff to avoid rushing Martinez back prematurely. History suggests caution is necessary, given the defender's previous foot fracture and various muscle setbacks that have disrupted his career since arriving from the Eredivisie. The medical staff at Carrington will likely be wary of re-aggravating the current calf issue before the season's final sprint.
Following the clash with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, United face a quick turnaround with a challenging trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Wednesday. With an 11-day break scheduled for mid-March following their early exit from the FA Cup, the club hope to have a near-full strength squad available for the business end of the campaign. For now, the focus remains on navigating the Palace test and integrating Martinez back into the fold as his recovery hits the final stages over the next 48 hours.
