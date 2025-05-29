Eight Lionesses with points to prove in England's final international break before Sarina Wiegman names her Euro 2025 squad

Games against Portugal and Spain will be the final chances for players to stake their claim to be on the plane to Switzerland for Euro 2025

England's Lionesses are into the final international break before Sarina Wiegman names her squad for this summer's European Championship, meaning this is the last opportunity for all those in the frame to state their case to start, to be a regular impact substitute or perhaps just make the squad as the reigning continental champions look to defend their crown.

On Friday, England welcome Portugal to Wembley Stadium for the penultimate match of the Nations League group stage, before then travelling to Spain to take on the world champions. The Lionesses know that two wins from two will see them top the table and qualify for the competition's finals, which is a big goal for the team.

But underneath all of the permutations that will start to unfold for the Nations League, there is the Euros. Less than six weeks away now, players will be keen to use every moment in training and in games to impress Wiegman, who still has some big decisions to make - especially after Mary Earps' shock retirement was announced on Tuesday.

So who are the Lionesses that need to catch her eye in particular? GOAL picks out eight...