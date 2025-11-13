Getty Images Sport
Lionesses icon Mary Earps sends out message to fans after being booed on miserable return to Man Utd with PSG in Champions League
Miserable Manchester United return for Earps
Earps' return to Old Trafford came amidst the ongoing reaction to the contents of her recently released autobiography. Along with the revelations around her relationship with her Lionesses replacement Hannah Hampton, the 32-year-old also expressed her displeasure with how her tenure at United came to an end.
It's likely the furore contributed to her reception at the Theatre of Dreams. While Earps was applauded by the fans that came to watch the two teams warm up, she was jeered by a section of the Old Trafford faithful throughout. The majority of the crowd counteracted with cheers, with the keeper receiving applause as she left the pitch after her side's third defeat in the Champions League this season.
Earps twice had to pick the ball out of her own net, with Melvine Malard opening the scoring and Fridolina Rolfo bagging the winner on the hour mark.
Despite the mixed return to her former employers, the former Lionesses hero still put out an upbeat message on her personal Instagram account. She posted: "Not the result we wanted but it was truly special to be back at Old Trafford last night. Thank you for the warm welcome back, it meant more than you know. Good luck for the rest of the season."
Earps' comments on her United departure
Earps wrote that she hoped to finish her career at Manchester United. She joined the club from Wolfsburg in 2019, before leaving on a free transfer in 2024.
It seems her issues with the Red Devils leadership stems from their failure to invest properly in the women's side. After Euro 2022, the club promised to relocate the women's side to their Carrington base, alongside the men's squad. However, Earps and her colleagues were only moved into their new women's and academy building on the campus in the summer of 2023. She said the unfulfilled commitment made the players feel like the announcement had been little more than a "publicity exercise."
After the 2023 World Cup, in which Earps won the Golden Glove award and England lost in the final, Arsenal reportedly made a bid of £100,000 for her services. United turned down the offer without contacting her. She described the situation as "dizzying".
Despite receiving an initial contract extension in 2023, the club did not pick up talks with Earps until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Despite tabling a significant offer, she said United were no closer to their goal of winning the Champions League, while the club had also failed to tell her the women would be required to move out of their base to accommodate the men's side during renovations at Carrington. She would eventually sign a two-year deal with Les Parisiens.
Skinner tells Earps to take care of herself
Despite her comments over her time with the club, United boss Mark Skinner complimented Earps. He also shared the words of advice he imparted on her when they spoke after the final whistle.
"I said to her at the end I said, 'Look after yourself', because we have already spoken about mental health and how people can be affected," he explained.
"Mary is a really intelligent woman and she has been the world's best. She understands the world she is playing in, but I thought it was a lovely atmosphere and she got a cheer as she walked down the side at the end of the game. Hopefully that will help her in her situation and how she feels. After the game, it was always going to be friendly with Mary, because she has been a big part of what we do and we shall never forget that."
Will United return mark an end to Earps scrutiny?
The last month has been a firestorm of media reaction for Earps. Perhaps the return to her former employer can form a natural bookend, as news cycles move on and the eye of the media look elsewhere. She has spoken of how overwhelming the response to her book has been.
The 32-year-old needs to be on top form and with full concentration on her game if Les Parisiens are to save their Champions League campaign. They face a daunting trip to Bayern Munich on November 20. A defeat would likely spell the end of their time in the competition for this season.
