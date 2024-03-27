Steph Houghton Manchester City women 2023-24Getty
End of an era! Lionesses & Man City legend Steph Houghton announces she will retire from football at the end of the WSL season

EnglandManchester City WomenWomen's footballStephanie HoughtonWSL

Manchester City and England defender Steph Houghton has confirmed that she will retire at the end of the current season.

  • Houton confirms retirement at end of season
  • Won three WSL titles with Arsenal & Man City
  • Will hope to help City to another crown

