'Not just talent' - Lionesses star Lucy Bronze explains what Chelsea need to win the Champions League and how she and new boss Sonia Bompastor can help
Lionesses star Lucy Bronze has given her take on what Chelsea need to finally get over the line and win a first Women's Champions League title.
- Chelsea out to win first Women's Champions League title
- Bronze and Bompastor have won it before
- Lionesses star picks out what Blues are missing