Lauren James Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

Lionesses dealt injury blow as Lauren James is ruled out of Euro 2025 qualifier against France, with Spurs star Jess Naz called up to replace her

EnglandLauren JamesEuropean ChampionshipWomen's football

England were dealt a significant loss on Thursday as it was confirmed that Lauren James would not feature in the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifying games.

  • Injured James withdrawn from England squad
  • Replaced by Tottenham star Jess Naz
  • Lionesses face France in qualifying double header
