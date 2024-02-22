Lionesses star Georgia Stanway warns players risk ‘potential burnout’ due to hectic international schedule - despite not qualifying for 2024 Summer Olympics
Georgia Stanway has warned that the Lionesses risk being burned out this summer as they confront yet another busy period - even without the Olympics.
- Stanway hit out at England's busy summer
- Wiegman echoed the same sentiment
- Players and manager unhappy with summer international windows