'Really inappropriate' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman issues fierce response to reports she could succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager

Getty/GOALMitchell Fretton'Really inappropriate' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman issues fierce response to reports she could succeed Gareth Southgate as England managerSarina WiegmanEnglandWomen's footballEnglandGareth SouthgateSarina Wiegman has shut down rumours suggesting she could replace Gareth Southgate as the new England manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouthgate stepped down after Euro 2024 heartbreakWiegman one name linked with the jobSays she is happy in charge of LionessesArticle continues below