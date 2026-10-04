AFP
'It won't be the same' - Lionel Scaloni makes honest Argentina admission ahead of emotional Lionel Messi farewell
The end of an era for the Albiceleste
Scaloni has shared a poignant reflection on the impending international retirement of Lionel Messi, acknowledging the profound void the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave behind. Following a clinical 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso, the focus shifted immediately to Messi’s final bow, scheduled for Tuesday’s friendly against Benin. Scaloni, who has guided the superstar to Copa America and World Cup glory, admitted that the team’s dynamic is set for a permanent shift.
“Only nostalgia remains now that he won’t be there,” Scaloni explained, as quoted by La Nacion. "It’s no longer just about the football; we have to keep playing. But the feeling of having him on the pitch is unique. That is what I would like people to understand: what he transmits on a football field. To everyone: to the opponent, to the teammate, to the rival fan, to his own. I haven’t seen it in anyone else. That is what we are going to miss the most. The Argentine national team will continue to exist, but logically it won’t be the same."
- AFP
Setting the standard behind closed ddoors
Beyond his breathtaking highlight reels and magical moments on the pitch, Lionel Scaloni emphasizes that Messi's ultimate legacy for future generations of Argentine footballers is defined by his elite work ethic behind closed doors. Messi sets an extraordinary precedent through his relentless commitment, consistently showing up to represent his national team even when qualification is already secured or his presence isn't strictly necessary.
"He is an incredible example: the first to arrive, the last to leave, how he takes care of himself, how he faces each game. You can see he is a phenomenon just by how he plays, but he has things behind him that his teammates see, and he is the best example there can be. He has left, or is leaving, because he has one more game, something incomparable," Scaloni noted.
Unprecedented ticket hysteria
Tuesday’s encounter at the Estadio Monumental serves as a grand tribute to the legendary captain, alongside the core group of players who conquered the world at Qatar 2022. Hysteria surrounding ticket demand has reached unprecedented heights, with Scaloni revealing the sheer scale of fans desperate to witness Messi in the national jersey one final time on home soil.
"If there were five Monumental stadiums, they would have been full," the manager admitted. "I received messages from everywhere and I can't keep up with telling people how difficult it is to get tickets."
"I imagine, first and foremost, emotion from everyone, including Leo, of course. From the moment he steps onto the pitch at the Monumental, it will be an unforgettable day for everyone. I'm grateful to be a part of it. It will be his day, his teammates' day—the day of those who gave him the greatest footballing joy, who deserve it."
- Getty Images Sport
Commitment to the coaching role
Speculation regarding Scaloni’s own future continues to swirl, but the coach insisted he remains motivated by the energy of the job rather than external pressure. He referenced the late Alejandro Sabella and Carlos Bilardo when discussing the weight of the role, emphasizing the need for a balanced life to avoid being consumed by the demands of the Argentine hot seat.
"Nobody is putting a gun to my head to continue. I take very much into account what Carlos [Bilardo] said at the time and also a talk with Alejandro Sabella's wife," Scaloni revealed. "It is very important to live because this position requires a lot of responsibility, but I continue to live my life. It is the only way this doesn't consume me; otherwise, I am a slave."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting