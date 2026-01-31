Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami officially sign Mexico international Germán Berterame for $15million

Born in Argentina and later naturalized as a Mexican international, Berterame arrived in Mexican football in 2019 and quickly made his mark. He became Liga MX top scorer with Atlético de San Luis, earned selection to the Liga MX All-Star team in 2022, and later established himself as a regular contributor with Monterrey.

Across his Liga MX career, Berterame finished just one goal shy of 100 in Mexican football, scoring 31 goals with Atlético de San Luis and 68 with Rayados for a total of 99. At the club level overall, he has surpassed the 100-goal mark, while also earning eight caps with the Mexican national team as he continues to push for a place in El Tri’s World Cup plans.