Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez, all in the same attack? The five best FIFPRO Men's World 11s - ranked

Part of the fun of sports is the debate. How would this star do against another? Could this team beat this one? Which era is best? The games are the best, of course, but all of the discussion surrounding them is equally enjoyable and, at times, equally fierce.

Of course, analyzing teams across different eras is entirely subjective. But that's the fun of it. Which brings us to the FIFPRO Men's World 11. Since 2005, global players have voted for their World 11, assembling the greatest collections of players in the game. Imagining these players, all in the same team, is tantalizing. The 2026 winners will be announced Nov. 9, and there are plenty of good candidates.

Until then, though, it's time to look to the past. These teams have included icons of the game and legends that have won it all. So, which are the five greatest FIFPRO Men's World 11 squads ever assembled? GOAL takes a look.