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Tom Hindle

Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami squad as reigning MLS Cup champs continue Supporters’ Shield push

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Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has returned to the matchday squad and is among the substitutes for the Herons’ Eastern Conference matchup against the Columbus Crew. Messi hasn’t appeared for the South Florida side since Argentina’s World Cup final defeat on July 19. His international teammate Rodrigo De Paul, however, has slotted straight into the starting XI.

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    Messi back among the subs

    Messi is back in Miami’s squad after taking a two-week break following Argentina’s World Cup final defeat. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to training earlier this week, having missed the MLS All-Star Game during his time away.

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    Miami's midfield starting to form

    The rest of the team, though, is nearing full strength. De Paul, who started the World Cup final and was a key player for his country throughout the tournament, was named to the starting XI. He joins Brazilian legend Casemiro for the first time - after the former Man United man impressed in his MLS debut against Montreal.

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    Luis Suarez trusted again

    Saturday represented another chance for Luis Suarez, who has found a new lease of life under new manager Guillermo Hoyos. The Uruguayan has bagged six in his last three games, including a late penalty to win it against Montreal last week. He has formed a quietly effective partnership with DP striker German Berterame up front for the Herons.

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    A busy few months to come

    Messi's return is a welcome one for Miami, who seem set to be fighting on two fronts for the remainder of the season. After Saturday night, focus turns to a fixture against Atletico San Luis on Wednesday as part of a packed Leagues Cup slate.

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