Lionel Messi names Pep Guardiola and Ronaldinho as Barcelona's two 'historical' figures who had 'greatest impact' - with emotional mention for late Tito Vilanova L. Messi Barcelona Ronaldinho P. Guardiola LaLiga

Lionel Messi has named Pep Guardiola and Ronaldinho as the two historical Barcelona figures who had the greatest impact on him.