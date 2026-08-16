Lionel Messi misses THIRD straight penalty as Inter Miami crushed by Nashville in four-goal rout

Speaking in the aftermath of the defeat, Inter Miami boss Guillermo Hoyos refused to hit the panic button, insisting that the heavy loss will only fuel his side's continued development.

"A defeat like this won't stop us; we keep growing," he said. "We'll rest today and start working toward our goals again tomorrow. You don't lose your objectives just because of one defeat; quite the opposite, we are going to aim higher, keep growing, and continue the development of the squad.

"I am grateful for everything the players did. People might point out the 4-1 loss, but the team endured a huge emotional toll; you have to be out there on the pitch to understand it. So, beyond the unfavorable result, there were very valuable things on display, and that is what really matters to me."

Hoyos' side now faces a quick turnaround as the head coach prepares his squad for a difficult trip to face the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The Herons will be desperate for a victory to regain some momentum and close the gap on Nashville in the Eastern Conference table. However, with questions lingering over Messi’s longevity and the team's defensive fragility, the road to recovery looks steep.