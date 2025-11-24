Getty Images Sport
Lionel Messi makes MLS Cup playoffs history with dominant individual display in Inter Miami rout of FC Cincinnati
Messi scripts MLS Cup Playoffs history
Messi opened the scoring for Inter Miami with a brilliant header in the 18th minute. The goal came after a swift counterattack sparked by former Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba, who intercepted a misplaced pass from Nick Hagglund in midfield. The Spaniard quickly found Messi in a central pocket, and the Argentina star slid a perfectly-weighted ball out to Mateo Silvetti on the left. The youngster then sent an inch-perfect cross into the box, and Messi met it with a bouncing header that beat goalkeeper Roman Celentano and nestled into the far corner.
The 38-year-old then returned the favour to his compatriot Silvetti as he provided the assist for his goal in the second period. Messi went on to set up two more assists for Tadeo Allende as Inter Miami completed the rout of FC Cincinnati. With a combined four goals and assists in the clash, Messi created history as he now has 12 goal contributions, the most in the history of the MLS Cup playoffs.
Inter Miami two games away from winning MLS Cup
Messi has certainly changed Inter Miami's fortunes since joining the club in a high-profile transfer in 2023. The club which made its debut in 2020 and finished among the top 10 teams in the MLS Eastern Conference, won the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024 under the leadership of the Argentina captain. In the subsequent campaign, Messi has now led the Herons to the Conference finals and is only two games away from helping the club win its first-ever MLS Cup. He has also enjoyed a stellar run of form in the current season, as he has scored 43 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions and has provided 23 assists. He is on course to win back-to-back MVP awards in the MLS.
Mascherano hails Messi
Speaking after the crucial victory, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said: "Messi is an amazing player. He is good at handling the ball and pressing. Coaching him is my privilege." He added: "We still haven't achieved anything. We need more focus. We must show our best performance in the next match to reach the MLS final."
Up next: Inter Miami gear up for New York City
In the other Eastern Conference semi-final, New York City FC edged out Philadelphia Union 1-0 and will now face a red-hot Inter Miami side, led by Messi, in the final on November 29. The kind of form Messi and his team have displayed, fans can remain hopeful of reaching the final game for the ultimate prize.
